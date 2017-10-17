To the library, Askew nearly irreplaceable

A long-time volunteer for the Oconee Public Library was feted during a farewell luncheon today at the Walhalla branch. After many years, Barbara Askew is leaving the Friends of the Library for a new home in Greenwood. Blair Hinson said the annual luncheon today recognized all library volunteers, especially the contributions Askew made in her capacity as president of the Friends. That group, says Hinson, raises a lot of funds for library services through its book sales and other projects.

