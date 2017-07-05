Seneca – (Ret.) Seneca Fire Department Captain David Todd Williams, 54, husband of Sherrie Lee Williams, 308 Willow Brook Lane, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017. A graveside service will be held 10 am, Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Park with fireman honors by the Seneca Fire Department and the Golden Corner Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in his memory be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+