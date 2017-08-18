Townville man in custody after school bus incident

Oconee Sheriff’s Office identified a 40-year old Townville man–William Jared Richardson of Woolbright Circle, as charged with disturbing school after a bus incident this morning on the Earles Grove Road. A bus driver hit the brakes when a man approached with intent to board; the driver then drove off, though the man held the mirror near the bus doors. Bystanders detained the man until deputies arrived. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Richardson is charged with breach of peace, aggravated nature, and has been placed on trespass notice covering all district schools. Students riding the bus were OK, though scared. District officials say calls were being made to parents who were given the opportunity to withdraw their children for the school day.