Traffic fatality on I-85

The traffic fatality yesterday on I-85 in Oconee was a Covington, Georgia woman who was riding in a car headed for a family visit in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Authorities say Alyssa Hartfield Wright died at the scene in the northbound lanes around the three mile marker. In the aftermath of the noon hour accident, I-85 northbound traffic was detoured through parts of Fair Play. Coroner Karl Addis says Wright was wearing a seatbelt, but the impact ejected her from the 2013 Jeep driven by her husband, Michael Wright. Mr. Wright was sent to the emergency department at AnMed Medical Center. State trooper Joe Hovis gave these details of the accident: A Mack truck driven by Robert Quick of Covington, Georgia was disabled and parked in the emergency strip. The Wright Jeep ran off the right side of the interstate and struck Quick’s Mack truck. At that point, a second truck—a 2016 Kenworth driven by Maryland resident Donald Burdette—was hit. Neither Quick, nor Burdette, was hurt. Hovis says the patrol’s “MAIT” team—Major Accident Investigation Team—will reconstruct what happened and charges are pending further investigation.

