Traffic stop produces drug and weapons charges

The approximate weight of what the Oconee Sheriff’s Office says was the meth seized during an early Monday traffic stop near Fair Play was 16.6 grams. And Sheriff Crenshaw says that’s a “huge” amount of methamphetamine, a street value of $1,660. The Sheriff’s Office identifies the arrested driver as Scottie Lane Gray, 49, of the Dr. John’s Road, Westminster as charged with reckless driving, trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful carrying a pistol.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+