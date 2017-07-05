Trail mishap victim identified

The Spartanburg County man found dead Sunday off the Chattooga River Trail has been identified as Vincent Scott Keefauver. Coroner Karl Addis says the 39-year old Keefauver died of a broken neck. According to the coroner’s investigation, Keefauver appeared to have been walking toward Burrell’s Ford Sunday night when he fell an estimated 15 feet, straight down from a ledge. There had been rain in the area that afternoon; the ground was wet and slick. Keefauver’s death has been classified an accident.