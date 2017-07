The date to try the civil lawsuit to decide all issues in the squabble over Pioneer Rural Water building a treatment plant has been made official by the Oconee Court of Common Pleas. The court has assigned the week of August 28 for the case of City of Seneca and others against Pioneer Rural Water District of Oconee and Anderson counties. If needed, five days have been set aside for the trial. Judge Lawton McIntosh will preside.

