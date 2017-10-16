Trial jury selected, pre-trial motions heard

Murder defendant Kenneth Strother Collins lived at the N. Laurel Street, Walhalla home where the body of Jeremy Lee Little was found, but Collins is not immune from prosecution under the law covering self-defense in a home place. Judge Scott Sprouse this afternoon denied a motion by Collins’ attorney seeking immunity for her client, under the state’s Person and Property Act. In making the ruling, Sprouse took pre-trial testimony from four witnesses, considered witness statements, and looked at crime scene photos, including the photographs showing Jeremy Lee Little was stabbed fatally in the back. Sprouse said that evidence showed him that Littlet was trying to run out the door when he was stabbed twice in the back. Collins’ lawyer, Angela Lane, argued that Little had stopped at the door and was reaching for a gun. A jury has been selected for the trial and is under instructions to be back in the courtroom tomorrow morning for the start of the trial.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+