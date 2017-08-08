Two jailed after chase from Seneca to beyond Westminster

The Oconee Sheriff’s Office has implicated a Seneca man and a Tennessee woman who were pursued in a long distance chase that began yesterday afternoon with suspicious behavior in the parking lot of Applewood Shopping Center. The chase ended on highway 76 in the Long Creek area with the arrests of Adam Joseph Reed and Tiffany Rae Barfield. Officers had gone to the shopping center after a report of shoplifting. An investigator said he saw one male chase a second male and a female across the parking lot. That precipitated the chase of a black Dodge truck to Westminster and then toward Long Creek. Near Lowery Streams Reed and Barfield were taken into custody. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reed has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and hit and run. Barfield faces charges of unlawful neglect of a child.

