Two tractor-trailer trucks collide on I-85

State troopers have identified the drivers of the two tractor-trailers in this morning’s I-85 accident in Anderson County. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes and backed up traffic as far as Georgia. Lance Corporal Bill Rhyne said the accident occurred when the tractor-trailer driven by Danny Wells of Nicholson, Georgia struck a parked tractor-trailer driven by William Johnson of Kingston, Georgia. Neither driver was hurt. Wells’ vehicle was headed northbound when hit Johnson’s vehicle which was parked in the emergency lane. However, according to Rhyne, part of the parked truck protruded onto the road and Johnson was charged with improper parking. The accident occurred at 5:36 am, 8.7 miles south of Pendleton.

