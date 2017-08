Two Walhalla council members have disclosed their intentions for the 2017 political year in Walhalla. Jennifer Crawford says, “I will not be running for re-election this year.” Her colleague, Josh Holliday, said this when asked by 101.7/WGOG NEWS on Friday: “As of now, I will not be running.” Walhalla municipal elections are held in November every two years.

