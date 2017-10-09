Walhalla anticipates a Lake Keowee permit

For about a year, Walhalla has been pursuing approval for a new drinking water supply from Lake Keowee. Scott Parris, the Walhalla utilities superintendent, is hopeful that the regulators this week will have the last pieces of information needed for a raw water intake. According to Parris, engineers working on behalf of the city are in close contact with Duke Energy, which is to make the official request to “FERC”–the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The raw water intake request will be a modification to and part of Duke’s “FERC” permit.

