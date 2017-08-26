Walhalla boy killed in parking lot accident

A 16-year old Walhalla boy died this morning, one hour after falling from the back of a moving pickup truck.  According to the highway patrol, the accident that resulted in the death of Levi Lynn Pinion took place at 2:40 this morning in the parking lot of Wal-Mart near Seneca.  Coroner Karl Addis said a head injury proved fatal.  State trooper Joe Hovis said Levi was riding in the bed of a pickup crossing the Wal-Mart parking lot and was ejected.  The patrol identified a 15-year old as the driver.  Hovis says charges are pending further investigation.  As part of the coroner’s investigation, a post-mortem on the body of Levi Lynn Pinion takes place tomorrow.