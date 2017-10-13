Walhalla couple’s granddaughter advances in TV talent competition

It has been a difficult week for Walhalla’s Rachel and Morris Bible. They’ve been unable to tend to their S. College Street upholstery business because of a roof collapse. They have since found an alternate, nearby location to resume their business starting Monday. Meantime, an accomplishment within their family serves as a diversion from the reality of the damage that Tropical Storm Nate inflicted. The Bible’s 21-year old granddaughter, Ashland Craft, has advanced in the competition in NBC TV’s “The Voice.” Mrs. Bible says the family looks forward to tuning in next time to see how further their granddaughter fares.

