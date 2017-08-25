Walhalla hearing in two weeks

James Ashton hopes all interested Walhallans–especially building owners and business people–will make plans to attend a public hearing scheduled by the city planning commission. The hearing takes place 5:30 pm Thursday, September 7 at City Hall and will pertain to whether City Council should adopt downtown design guidelines. Ashton serves as the city staff employee liaison to the planning commission. The guidelines are not zoning or land use regulations, but they can help chart future development within the city’s core commercial area downtown. You can see a copy of the guidelines by stopping at City Hall during regular business hours.

