Walhalla Pool winds down for the 2017 season
The official closing date this summer for the Walhalla Municipal Swimming Pool is Sunday, August 20–the day before the eclipse. Sarah Wilson, head lifeguard and on-site manager, says from Monday, August 14 to Wednesday, August 16 the pool will be open 11 am to 5 pm; closed on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 18; open Saturday, August 19 from 11 to 5; open the 20th from 1 to 5. Water fitness will continue until Friday, August 25. City councilwoman Jennifer Crawford says attendance at the pool this summer has been good.