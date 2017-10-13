Walhalla reports incident to High School League

An assistant Walhalla High football coach has resigned his volunteer position, according to an announcement today by school district officials. The former assistant, whose resignation was effective October 5, was not identified by name. Dr. Michael Thorsland, district superintendent, said the school self-reported an incident to the South Carolina High School League that touches on paying players to perform. According to Thorsland and Steve Garrett, school principal, the assistant during a drill last summer offered to buy an Xbox for the first player among those taking part in that summer drill to score a touchdown this season. After scoring a touchdown, a player reminded the assistant of his offer and that coach gave the student $280, the cost for the Xbox. The money has since been returned, according to Thorsland. And Thorsland says the assistant coach’s comment about buying an Xbox was an “isolated comment” and school officials are confident it’s the only incident of its kind.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+