Walhalla won’t sit by idly

The idea of the Walhalla Razorbacks having to compete in a conference with the likes of Wren, Daniel, and Belton-Honea Path doesn’t sit well with school officials and supporters. According to a school district official, Walhalla Principal Steve Garrett plans to file an appeal with the South Carolina High School League by the deadline–Wednesday, August 16. And there’s word that Walhalla isn’t the only school that will appeal the league’s proposed sports re-classification to take effect in 2018.

