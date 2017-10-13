Walhallan charged with child sex offenses

A 43-year old Walhalla man has been arrested and charged with what the Sheriff’s Office says are multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brian Douglas Feole and started the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security after Oconee Sgt. Tim Rice and other investigators went to Feole’s home on Peach Drive and seized evidence. Rice is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said, “According to arrest warrants obtained in the investigation, Feole is charged with possession of images consistent with child pornography.”

