Walter E. Berry

Clemson, SC — Walt Berry of Clemson, SC, son of the late Elliott and Cora Alsine “Peggy” Bowie Berry, died at Clemson Downs, Clemson, SC on Sunday, August 27, 2017. Funeral services for Walt will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Clemson First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Our family wishes to express appreciation for all the prayers and support shown to us. Walt received loving care at home and at the Skilled Nursing Health Care Unit at Clemson Downs. We wish to thank all those involved in Walt receiving excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Clemson First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 397 College Ave. Clemson, SC 29631. Davenport Funeral Home is assisting the family.

