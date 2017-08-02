Water conservation appeal

Pump trouble at city of Westminster’s intake at the Chauga River apparently remains an issue this morning, as officials of both the city and wholesale customer Pioneer Rural Water appeal for customers to cut out all unnecessary use of water. This morning Terry Pruitt, Pioneer general manager, said, “It’s my understanding that there is still an issue and not working as of last night.” Westminster City Administrator Chris Carter said the part needed to repair the pump was on order yesterday, and he was hopeful repairs could be accomplished as early as last night. Meantime, Carter says, cutting back on use would be helpful on the part of customers. At Pioneer the issue, according to Pruitt, is the dwindling reserve of water left in the elevated tanks.

