Water trouble in Westminster

Westminster took a direct lightning hit that has taken down both raw water pumps. According to the city, “We currently have enough water stored to last us through Wednesday and will be speaking with the City of Seneca to help supply us with water until we have at least one pump running. At this time, we do not know how long we will be down.” The city makes the following request of all customers: “Please do not water your grass or flowers, wash your cars, or fill your pools. We apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to have the issues resolved quickly.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+