If 90 degree-days are your thing, Oconee County was the place to be the last two Julys. With a day left in July 2017, the day time high temperature at Walhalla averaged 90 degrees. That’s hot, but not as hot as July 2016. Then, according to Official Weather Observer Barbara Wilson, the high averaged 95.6 degrees. So far in July this year, there were 20 days of 90 or higher. A year ago, there was not one day when the temp dropped below 91 degrees.

