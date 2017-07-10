Weekend burglary arrests in Oconee County

Arrests alleging burglary were made during the weekend in Oconee County. Friday night a man was arrested near Westminster and charged with fugitive from justice in Texas. Deputies arrested Oconee resident Nicholas John Komer and identified him as wanted in a warrant alleging burglary in Matagorda County, a county near Houston bordering the Gulf of Mexico. Texas authorities have notified Oconee they wish to extradite the the 31-year old Komer. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a West Union man in its investigation of a home burglary near Seneca. The crime occurred May 12 after a window was damaged and entry made to a home on Rockwood Drive near SC 130/Rockwood Dirve. The Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Ricky Eugene Wood, 56, of Rowlanj Steet, West Union on charges of first degree burglary and malicious injury to personal property. By 1 pm today, Wood remained jailed under a surety bond of $103 thousand dollars.

