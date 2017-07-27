West Union to get outside law enforcement coverage

Oconee Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are handling law enforcement calls in West Union–in the aftermath of the death of the small town’s police chief, Charles Sanders. Sheriff Crenshaw announced West Union residents and the business community in need of assistance can call 863/638-4111 or, in an emergency, 9-1-1. “Our officers stand ready to respond,” Crenshaw said. Capt. Jeff Underwood of the Uniform Patrol Division has been assigned administrative duties for West Union and serves as a point of contact. The highway patrol has offered to work any vehicle accidents inside the corporate limits.

