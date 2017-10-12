Westminster alters nepotism policy

Westminster amended its policy this week covering relatives of city workers seeking employment with the city. The action clears the way for Reid Adams to remain on the ballot next month for a seat on the city council. Adams’ wife, Jennifer, serves as city clerk-treasurer. Mayor Brian Ramey said that, although Reid Adams is one of the more qualified candidates, he’s concerned about public perception to changing the nepotism policy, a month from the election. Councilman Bill Brockington disagreed. Brockington said Reid Adams previously served 12 years on city council. In 10 of those years, Brockington said, Jennifer Adams served as clerk-treasurer. He said, “We didn’t have a problem then. I don’t see a problem with it now.” The policy change carried during a vote at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+