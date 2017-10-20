Westminster couple jailed, children in DSS custody

Children of a Westminster couple are in the custody of the DSS, and the parents are in jail. Oconee Sheriff’s Office announces charges of unlawful neglect of child against Misty Dawn Edwards and Chad Ledford Edwards. The Edwards were arrested yesterday. Investigators went to the couple’s home last summer, but at first could not make contact with anyone inside the home. They say two young children were in the back yard unsupervised. Other children were asleep. Some were in the living room unsupervised. They called DSS after determining living conditions were unfit and unsanitary.

