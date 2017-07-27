Westminster joins the Great Oconee Cleanup

Westminster plans to join the Great Oconee Cleanup effort this weekend with a litter pickup this weekend. Volunteers are asked to gather at the Methodist Church on E. Main Street. From there, according to Mildred Spearman, they’ll start to pick up litter between the backs of the E. Main Street and the railroad. How far they’ll get will depend, in part, on how many volunteer. So far, several people are committed–students, scouts, and civic club members. There’s a financial incentive involved for the betterment of the city. For the Oconee County municipality that picks up the most trash, there’s a $5 thousand reward. And Spearman says for Westminster, a city with money problems, that’s a lot.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+