Westminster rallies to support the Warriors

The feeder city for West-Oak High School showed its support and enthusiasm for the 2017 edition of the Warrior football team. This year’s Warriorrama or Meet the Warriors rook place in downtown Westminster, and Mayor Brian Ramey called it a big success. It was a chance, he said, for former Warrior players to attend and show their support for this year’s team and it served to help ingratiate the rural located school with the city’s downtown business community. The Warriors are on the road tonight to open the season with the Walhalla Razorbacks. For those who can’t get to tonight’s game, 101.7/WGOG will have the play-by-play at 7:30.

