Westminster to request county’s help

Mayor Brian Ramey of Westminster confirmed this afternoon his city will ask the Oconee Sheriff’s Office to assign an officer who can serve in an interim role until the municipal police department is better able to regain its footing. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says, “I am willing to help them and will be sending a member of my command staff to assist them for the month of August.” Budget cuts have cost the Westminster Police Department four positions. Its chief, Dean Awalt, recently retired from police work. Crenshaw also said that in a meeting he with City Administrator Chris Carter last week he learned that Westminster wants to take an unbiased approach to its selection of a new chief. The city expects that one or more of the remaining officers will apply for the job.

