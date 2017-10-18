Will the defendant take the stand?

The judge ordered a recess this morning to allow the defense attorney to talk with her client about whether he will take the stand in his defense. After the testimony of a forensic medical examiner, the prosecution rested its case in the trial of Walhalla’s Kenneth Strother Collins. The final prosecution witness, Dr. Brett Woodard, conducted an autopsy on Jeremy Lee Little that revealed two stab wounds to the back, along with multiple body bruises. Following the line of earlier witnesses, Woodard ended his testimony with the observation that never in his career had he ever known of a successful self defense argument for a defendant who had been accused of stabbing, beating, and binding his victim. Defendant Collins is charged with murder, kidnapping, and the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Woodard was also handed a dagger-type knife by Jason Alderman, assistant solicitor, and described the damage that such a knife would inflict when plunged twice into someone’s back. The knife described by the doctor contained a double-edged blade, seven inches long.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+