Westminster- William Wade Turner, 72, husband of Ann Bates Turner, of 206 Antler Dr. died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Cottingham Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in his memory may be made to OMH Hospice of the Foothills, ATTN: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Dr., Seneca SC, 29672. A message of condolence maybe sent by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

