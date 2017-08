A 25-year old woman from the Pickens County town of Central is under arrest in Oconee County–accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year old boy. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office identified Angelene Francesca Nicole McAnulty as having been arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree. A deputy sheriff investigated reports of a sexual assault July 24 at an address on the Coneross Park Road.

