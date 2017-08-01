Woman in Oconee custody wanted in Georgia

Authorities in Coffee County, Georgia hold a warrant for the arrest of a woman whom the Oconee Sheriff’s Office picked up during a call Sunday night to the Pier housing project near Clemson. The Sheriff’s Office identified Erica Leighann Mullis of Anderson as sought by Georgia authorities on a warrant from that state for alleged violation of probation. Oconee Sheriff’s officers were alerted to 32-year old Mullis when a deputy spotted suspicious subjects taking items from a dumpster on Edinburg Way at the Pier.

