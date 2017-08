If the group pursuing a YMCA in Oconee ever gets to build one on the grounds of Oconee Hospital, it’s going to need the blessing of a panel that will consider the request during a meeting this morning in Greenville. The transfer of property near the EMS building is an agenda item for this morning’s 11 o’clock meeting of the board of trustees of the Greenville Health Authority, parent board of the Oconee Medical Campus of GHS.

