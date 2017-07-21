You think it’s hot this week?

Those who work outdoors or in poorly ventilated places inside are lamenting the mid 90 temperatures that have greeted us during the last full week of July. But we only have to go back to July of last year to remember what hot is really like. A check of the official records kept by U-S Weather Observer Barbara Wilson in Walhalla shows that for every day in July 2016 the Walhalla official high temperature was at least 91 degrees. Twice it hit the 100 mark. July 4 last year was an especially firecracker hot of a day–100 degrees! The July 2016 average high temperature was 95.6 degrees. Yesterday’s high of 95 was the highest so far this year, as recorded by Wilson.

