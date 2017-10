At a City Hall hearing tonight in Seneca, an appeal is scheduled of the zoning administrator’s interpretation that forbids short-term rentals in R-20 zoning districts. The property owners involved are Leonard and Julie Chance at 602 Northampton Road and the appellant is the law firm of Gallivan, White and Boyd. A second variance application involves Oconee Federal Savings and Loan and highway commercial property at 813 Highway 123. The hearing start at 6 o’clock.

