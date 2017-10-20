Zoning board rejects short-term rental appeal

Homeowners in Seneca’s Normandy Shores value a protection against allowing homes to be used for short-term rentals, and they left City Hall last night pleased by a regulatory board’s action. Afterward Flo Riley, president of the Normandy Shores Homeowners Association, breathed a sigh of relief. She was one of six people who spoke in favor of the zoning administrator’s interpretation that the homeowners at 602 Northampton Road had not met the conditions contained in the city’s zoning ordinance. Ed Halbig’s analysis reads: “Therefore, the property owners are seeking the establishment of a use that has not been listed as a permitted or conditional use in R-20 zoning. After near one-hour public hearing, the appeals board sided with the zoning administrator’s position in a 3-0 vote. The issue on the table was an appeal by a Greenville couple, Julie and Leonard Chase, who wish to rent their investment home for short-term rentals. They were represented by attorney Zach Weaver. Weaver had hoped the board would strike down Halbig’s interpretation or, failing that, grant a variance to allow the Chase’s a temporary use permit. Some of the questions raised during the hearing were to what extent do Seneca homeowners allow others to use their homes as short-term rentals and whether the Chases were being singled out. Halbig responded by saying that his office handles complaints of this nature on a case-by-case experience and often resolves them with a letter or, in some instances, a citation.

